Two Eastern Conference heavyweights are set to clash tonight, with the Boston Celtics taking on the Brooklyn Nets. Both rosters are teeming with bright stars and excellent role players that have put them in a nice position roughly throughout the season.

Both teams are also playing well right now, and this is the second meeting between them this season. Looking to keep rolling, let's see which players are primed to perform well tonight with player props, courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Nets Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

NBA Player Prop #1: Jayson Tatum Over 30.5 Points (-115)

Jayson Tatum is one of the best players in the league. The Celtics are on a four-game winning streak, with Tatum scoring 31.5 per game during the stretch. That includes three straight games with over 30 points. For the season, he is averaging 30.8 points per game.

He is shooting 37.8% from three during this stretch as well. The Brooklyn Nets are allowing opponents to hit 36.6% of their three-point attempts this season, 26th in the NBA. This is a big game, so look forward to Jayson Tatum putting up another big-time performance.

NBA Player Prop #2: Kyrie Irving Over 5.5 Assists (+105)

With Kevin Durant out, Kyrie Irving will spend a lot more time with the ball in his hands over the next few weeks. Over his Nets career, Irving is averaging 6.4 assists per game when he plays without Kevin Durant as well. Irving has also finished with at least six assists in the last three games he has played.

With his running mate sidelined, he should shift into a larger role offensively, both as a scorer and distributor.

NBA Player Prop #3: Nicolas Claxton Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds (-125)

Nicolas Claxton is in the midst of a career year, putting up personal best numbers in points, rebounds, blocks, steals, assists, and field goal percentage. Battling through an injury in the last game, he finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Just like with Irving, Kevin Durant's absence leaves a vacuum, and Claxton is primed to get more scoring and rebounding opportunities because of it. He finished just shy of a double-double against Boston the first time, with nine points and 14 boards, but this time around he should have even better numbers.

Poll : 0 votes