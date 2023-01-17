Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, James Harden

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Tuesday, January 17th, with eight teams in action. Take a look at three strong player props for tonight's action, featuring Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, and James Harden.

NBA Player Prop #1: Damian Lillard Over 30.5 Points (+100)

Damian Lillard has had a strong season, as he is averaging 28.8 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field, 36.1% from three-point range, and 89.2% from the free-throw line. Lillard is currently eighth in the NBA in scoring.

Furthermore, the Portland Trail Blazers star will be facing a Denver Nuggets team that has struggled to defend him this season.

Lillard has averaged 35.0 points per game while shooting 53.3% from the field, 48.6% from three-point range, and 96.0% from the free-throw line in three previous matchups with Denver this season, scoring at least 31 points in each.

Look for him to once again reach that total against the Nuggets on Tuesday night.

NBA Player Prop #2: Joel Embiid Over 32.5 Points (-104)

Joel Embiid is currently second in the NBA in scoring as he is in the midst of the best offensive season of his career. The Philadelphia 76ers star is averaging 33.4 points per game while shooting 53.6% from the field, 35.0% from three-point range, and 85.5% from the free-throw line.

While Embiid will be facing a top-10 defensive unit, the Los Angeles Clippers have struggled to defend the paint this season, as they have allowed the tenth-most points in the paint per game this season.

In his previous meeting with the Clippers, Embiid finished with 44 points while shooting 18-30 from the field. Look for him to once again have a big night as he finishes with at least 33 points for the 17th time this season.

NBA Player Prop #3: James Harden Over 37.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-106)

James Harden is quietly having a strong season. The Philadelphia 76ers star is currently averaging 22.3 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, and a league-leading 11.2 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the field, 38.9% from three-point range, and 86.8% from the free-throw line.

In his previous meeting with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden finished with a combined 52 points, rebounds, and assists. While he may not replicate his performance where he finished with a career-high 21 assists, Harden should still finish with at least 38 combined points, rebounds, and assists.

