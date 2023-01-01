Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Domantas Sabonis & More - January 1 | 2022-23 NBA Season

There are six NBA teams in action tonight, and there are plenty of player props to choose from. Below, we'll highlight the best ones of the night, courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Domantas Sabonis Over 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Domantas Sabonis has been on a tear lately, and tonight he and the Kings roll into Memphis on a two-game winning streak. Sabonis, over his last four games, is averaging 8.8 assists, and he is one of the better playmaking big men in the league. Memphis also gives up the most center assists per game, and with the way Sabonis is playing, expect him to set up his teammates all night.

NBA Player Prop #2: Al Horford Under 15.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)

Al Horford plays a key role for the Celtics as their starting center. The veteran doesn't stuff the stat sheet, though, as his impact is primarily made on defense. In each of Horford's last three games, he's failed to reach 16 combined points and rebounds, and he'll be up against the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic tonight. The Nuggets allow the seventh-fewest center rebounds, as Jokic is one of the best rebounders in the league. Expect Horford to have a quiet night in Denver.

NBA Player Prop #3: Kevin Huerter Under 2.5 Assists (-115)

Kevin Huerter has been a nice addition for the Kings this year, and he's currently averaging 15.7 points per game, which would be a career-high. Still, the Maryland product doesn't really distribute the ball, as he is averaging just 2.2 assists this month. In his last six games, he's totaled just six assists. Also, in each of these previous six games, he's finished with two or fewer assists, and the former Hawk should mainly look to shoot the ball tonight.

