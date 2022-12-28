Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Paolo Banchero

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Wednesday, December 28th with 16 teams set to play. Take a look at three strong player props for tonight's action, featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Paolo Banchero.

NBA Player Prop #1: Kevin Durant Over 1.5 Made Three Pointers (-162)

Kevin Durant has bounced back from behind the arc after a slow start to the season. The Brooklyn Nets star is shooting 41.5% from three-point range over his past 15 games and 37.3% from behind the arc for the season.

Durant, who is sixth in the league in scoring averaging 30.0 points per game, has made at least two triples in 20 of his 33 games played this season, including 12 of his past 15 games.

Look for the 2013-2014 NBA MVP to once again perform from distance as he knocks down at least two three-pointers for the 21st time this season.

NBA Player Prop #2: Kyrie Irving Over 26.5 Points (-105)

Kyrie Irving is currently 15th in the league in scoring as he averages 26.0 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field, 35.7% from three-point range, and 91.3% from the free-throw line.

The Brooklyn Nets star has improved his play over the past ten games, as he is averaging 28.2 points per game while shooting 49.8% from the field, 40.5% from three-point range, and 90.6% from the free-throw line. Over that ten-game stretch, Irving has scored at least 27 points seven times.

In his 24 games this season, he has reached that mark 14 times. Facing an Atlanta Hawks defense that ranks 20th in opponents points per game, Irving should be in line for another big night. Look for the seven-time All-Star to finish with at least 27 points.

NBA Player Prop #3: Paolo Banchero Over 19.5 Points (-110)

Paolo Banchero is currently the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award and for good reason. The first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 21.1 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field, 31.5% from three-point range, and 74.8% from the free-throw line.

Furthermore, Banchero has been consistent at scoring the ball as he has finished with at least 20 points in 20 of his 28 games play this season. He should be in line for another strong night against a Detroit Pistons team that ranks 29th in opponents points per game this season.

In his only career meeting against Detroit, which came in his NBA debut, Banchero finished with 27 points. Look for him to have another big game as he finishes with at least 20 points.

