Best NBA Player Props Tonight: LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Donovan Mitchell

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Tuesday, January 24, with 14 teams in action.

Take a look at three strong player props for tonight's action, featuring LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Donovan Mitchell.

NBA Player Prop #1: LeBron James Over 31.5 Points (-110)

LeBron James has been great despite being in his 20th NBA season at the age of 38. The Los Angeles Lakers star is currently sixth in the league in scoring, as he is averaging 29.8 points per game while shooting 50.8% from the field.

In the ten games since turning 38, James has averaged 35.1 points per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. While he has scored 32 points in just 13 of his 37 games played this season, he has done so seven times in his past ten games. Expect James to once again have a big night as he scores at least 32 points for the 14th time this season.

NBA Player Prop #2: Luka Doncic Over 53.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-108)

Luka Doncic is in the midst of the best season of his career as he ranks second in scoring, 18th in rebounding, and fourth in assists. The Dallas Mavericks star is averaging 33.6 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game, and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field, 35.7% from three-point range, and 72.8% from the free-throw line.

Doncic finished with at least 54 combined points, rebounds, and assists in 14 of his 43 games played this season. Look for Doncic to once again finish with a combined 54 points, rebounds, and assists.

NBA Player Prop #3: Donovan Mitchell Over 25.5 Points (-120)

Donovan Mitchell is currently ranked ninth in the league in scoring, as he has averaged 28.4 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, 39.5% from three-point range, and 86.9% from the free-throw line. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has scored at least 26 points in 24 of the 40 games played this season.

Expect Mitchell to finish with at least 26 points against the New York Knicks, who he has averaged 30.5 points per game against in two meetings this season while shooting 47.6% from the field, 41.7% from three-point range, and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

