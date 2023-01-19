Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Warriors vs Celtics | 2022-23 NBA Season

Tonight, the Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch. This is the first time these storied franchises are meeting in Boston since last June when the Warriors clinched their seventh NBA title. These two teams squared off in December at Chase Center, and the Warriors were able to top the Celtics 123-107. Tonight, we'll see if Boston can get their revenge, and below we'll take you through the best player props for this matchup, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

NBA Player Prop #1: Kevon Looney Over 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-102)

Kevon Looney has been a solid role player for the Warriors this year, and tonight he'll match up against a Celtics team that gives up a lot of rebounds to opposing centers. Looney doesn't look to score much, but he averages 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists on the year, and recently he's been very active on the glass. In his last nine games, he's averaging 13.8 combined rebounds and assists, and he's totaled at least 12 rebounds and assists in seven of these nine contests. The UCLA product had 15 boards against Boston in December, so expect him to dominate the glass and chip in with a few dimes tonight.

NBA Player Prop #2: Jayson Tatum Under 32.5 Points (-118)

Jayson Tatum has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA, but in recent history, the Warriors have been able to contain him. Tatum averaged only 21.5 points per game in last year's Finals, and earlier this season, the Duke product was held to just 18 points in San Francisco. Tatum did score a season-high 51 against Charlotte on Monday, but Golden State will do everything they can to make him work for every point. Teammate Jaylen Brown, who averages over 27 points, has missed the last three games and could return tonight. If Brown does return, he'll definitely cut into Tatum's production at least a little bit, but either way, Tatum should be held to under 33 points tonight.

NBA Player Prop #3: Klay Thompson Over 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (-140)

Klay Thompson has been on fire this month, averaging 31 points and 5.8 made threes. He's shooting at a 46% clip from deep in January, and on the year, he now averages 4.1 threes per game. Looking at the last five times he's played Boston, he's knocked down at least four triples in four of these five games. Tonight, the shooting guard should be able to stay in rhythm from beyond the arc and hit the over for this prop.

