Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Warriors vs. Spurs - January 13 | 2022-23 NBA Season

There's going to be a special battle as the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs face off in the NBA tonight. While neither team is playing as well as they envisioned, a game like tonight is when the stars shine bright.

Let's see who's poised to show off tonight in the second meeting between these teams in the form of player props.

All odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs

Date and Time: Friday, January 13, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Alamodome

NBA Player Prop #1: Stephen Curry Over 4.5 Three-Pointers (+105)

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, and this season is one of his finest yet. He is knocking down 5.0 threes per game on 42.9% shooting from beyond the arc. After nearly a month out with an injury, Curry returned on Tuesday and knocked down five threes like he never missed time.

The Spurs allow opponents to hit 20.7 triples per game, 20th in the NBA. Their opponents are knocking down 39.8% of their three-pointers, which is the worst mark in the league. Steph should light them up tonight.

NBA Player Prop #2: Jakob Poeltl Over 9.5 Rebounds (-110)

Jakob Poeltl is the Spurs' leading rebounder, pulling down 9.5 per game. In his last seven games, he is averaging 11.6 boards per game. He finished with double-digit rebounds in five of those seven games. Against the Warriors in November, he finished with 10 rebounds.

Golden State's opponents grab 44.7 total rebounds per game, 25th in the league. They've allowed at least one opposing player to grab double-digit rebounds in their past eight games. Poeltl should feast on the glass tonight.

NBA Player Prop #3: Draymond Green Over 13.5 Rebounds + Assists (-105)

Draymond Green doesn't score much, but he impacts the game in other ways. This season, he is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, a combined total of 13.7. He's exceeded 14 combined rebounds and assists in seven of his last eight games played.

In that stretch, Green is averaging 10.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. Look for him to do some more dirty work tonight to try and help his team win.

Poll : 0 votes