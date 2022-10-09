Best NFL DFS Main Slate Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Week 5 of the NFL is upon us, and there are tons of prizes to be won in DFS today.

There are 12 games listed for Sunday's NFL DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Main Slates. Both slates begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT today. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Sunday, October 9.

NFL DFS Star Picks

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $8.4k, FanDuel $8.6k)

Stefon Diggs has been one of the best wide receivers in the league for a few years now.

Fantasy-wise, Diggs went off during Week 2, recording 148 yards and three TDs in a blowout win over the Titans. Since then, he hasn't reached the end zone, but his season stats are still pretty impressive. He averages 101.5 receiving yards per game on 7.8 receptions thus far, and he'll be up against a Steelers defense that imploded versus the Jets last week in the fourth quarter.

Diggs not only ranks second in total receptions in the NFL, his 10.3 targets per game ranks eighth. Expect him to have a solid fantasy output after two quiet weeks by his standards.

Other NFL DFS Star Picks: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $6.0k, FanDuel $7.8k), Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $6.9k, FanDuel $7.5k)

NFL DFS Value Picks

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints (DraftKings $5.7k, FanDuel $6.9k)

Chris Olave has come straight into the league and proven that he belongs. The Ohio State product was taken with the 11th pick in this year's draft, and through four games, he already ranks in the top 10 in receiving yards per game with 83.8 entering Sunday.

Last week, he notched the first touchdown of his career, and he's established himself as a key player in the Saints' offense. His nine targets per game is a great sign going forward, indicating that his 5.3 receptions per contest could rise in the near future. Today, he'll match up with a poor Seahawks defense that allowed over 375 passing yards last week, so expect Olave to keep being productive.

Other NFL DFS Value Picks: Buffalo Bills DST (DraftKings $3.8k, FanDuel $4.4k), Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $6.0k)

