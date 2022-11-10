The resilient Tennessee Titans will attempt to get back on track following a tough loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, as they play host to a team that has lost its way, in Denver Broncos.

The Broncos had their bye week to sort some things out. What type of team can we expect this week?

Today we look at the best DFS plays from this intriguing match-up.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $6.9K)

Was the bye week beneficial for the dormant Denver Broncos' passing game? Teams in the past have used their bye week effectively to figure out some things on the offensive side of the ball. If Russell Wilson can develop chemistry with his weapons, we could see a different type of player altogether.

Tournaments: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (Draftkings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.7K)

Keep an eye on Ryan Tannehill's availability leading up to this one. The veteran signal-caller is hampered with an ankle injury that has cost him the last two games. Malik Willis has struggled to throw the ball consistently, so the Titans' offense needs Tannehill back in the worst way.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (DraftKings $8.3K, FanDuel $9.4K)

Derrick Henry is one of the most consistent options at any position in DFS. Don't overthink it.

Tournament: Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $5.7K)

Melvin Gordon is the likeliest to lead the Broncos' backfield in touches. The Broncos will need offensive balance if they expect to find success against a feisty Titans defense.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash game: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $6.2K)

Courtland Sutton was thought to be the top pass-catching option for the Denver Broncos heading into the 2022 season. Sutton's production has waned in recent weeks. If Wilson and Sutton rekindled their chemistry, we could have a ceiling outcome for the receiver in this one.

Tournament: KJ Hamler, WR, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $3.8K, FanDuel $5K)

Keep an eye on the availability of KJ Hamler leading up to this one. Hamler was labeled questionable in the latest injury report. If Hamler can go, he operates as the top deep pass-catching option for the Broncos.

We know Russell Wilson has a habit of chucking the ball deep. Hamler would be worth a dice roll if we hear positive reports on his health.

