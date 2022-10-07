Best NFL DFS picks for DraftKings & FanDuel - Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Thursday Night Football - October 6 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos kick off Week 5 tonight in the Mile High City. Below, we'll go through the best players to target for tonight's DFS slate on both DraftKings & FanDuel. The Single Game/Showdown Captain Contest Mode begins at 8:15 p.m. EDT, and we'll take you through the best picks for value and production for each slot below.

Captain/MVP Picks, Denver Broncos:

Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $15.6k, FanDuel $16.5k)

Russell Wilson is the clear-cut option for the Captain/MVP slot tonight. While he hasn't been amazing so far in Denver, he had his best fantasy output last week. He finished Week 4's loss with a season-high two passing TDs, his first rushing TD as a Bronco, and 237 passing yards. This was his best fantasy game despite having his fewest passing completions and attempts, but he did play a part in all of his team's touchdowns. Now, with running back Javonte Williams out, he may have to carry his team here tonight. Williams is the Broncos' leading rusher at the moment, but a season-ending injury will prevent him from holding the title for much longer. Look for Wilson to have the ball in hands a ton on Thursday.

Other Captain/MVP options: Matt Ryan, QB, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $14.4k, FanDuel $15.0k)

Flex Picks:

Philip Lindsay, RB, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $0.6k, FanDuel $7.5k)

Philip Lindsay will take on his former team tonight. A week ago, he probably wouldn't have envisioned getting this opportunity, as he was recalled from the practice squad earlier today. Lindsay won't start, it will be Nyheim Hines, but at such a low salary, Lindsay is worth considering. During his time in Denver, Lindsay averaged 4.8 yards per carry, but since leaving them, he's had little success. If he can see close to 10 carries, he'll be a solid value option. If he can find a way to score, that'd be a huge boost, too, especially at such a low salary.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $9.4k, FanDuel $13.0k)

Sutton has been one of the best fantasy receivers in the NFL this year, and his consistency has always made him a reliable option. He's Wilson's primary target, as evidenced by his 8.8 targets per game, with his lowest single-game total being seven. He's also averaging 85.8 yards per game, and finally found the end zone last week. Expect him to be featured heavily tonight against a weak Colts pass defense.

Other Flex options: Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts (DraftKings $6.8k, FanDuel $11.0k), Brandon McManus, K, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $9.0k)

