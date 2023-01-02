The Buffalo Bills travel to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a game dripping with playoff implications.

#1 seed in the AFC could be on the line. Josh Allen vs. Joe Burrow--what else can you ask for as a football fan?

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $17.1K, FanDuel $17K)

You play Josh Allen every week in every format.

Tournaments: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $16.2K, FanDuel $16K)

Joe Burrow has been spectacular, and we have seen the Bengals' signal-caller rise to the occasion in moments like this one.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $13.5K, FanDuel $12K)

Although the Bengals' backfield has been more split in the second half of the regular season, Joe Mixon continues to see the lion's share of the snaps. In a game like this, the Bengals would be wise to run the ball to set up the play-action passing game. Make the Bills play them straight up. The Bengals should use Joe Mixon in the passing game.

Tournament: Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $10.5K, FanDuel $10.5K)

The Bills' backfield splits between veteran Devin Singletary and explosive rookie running back James Cook. Singletary remains the lead back and will most likely be the back the Bills use around the goal line.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings $15.9K, FanDuel $14K)

I will mention several times in this article that this match-up has shoot-out written all over it. In a game where we expect big plays, no player can make big plays like Ja'Marr Chase. I imagine Chase will see plenty of Tre' White, but as you know, the Bengals have several high-end receivers, so I don't believe White will be only on Chase. Regardless, Ja'Marr Chase is too good to avoid, no matter the defense or match-up.

Tournament: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $15.6K, FanDuel $13K)

Stefon Diggs has been one of the most consistent receiving options throughout the 2022 NFL Season, but things have not gone according to plan for Stefon Diggs down the stretch.

Diggs has not produced in the last few weeks like we have become accustomed to, and fantasy managers have felt the switch in production. DFS players can overreact, and you may see that effect tonight. The field won't fade Diggs entirely, but you may see lower ownership than in a match-up like this. We expect plenty of fireworks between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow tonight, and Stefon Diggs will be one of the primary beneficiaries.

