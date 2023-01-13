Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Chargers vs. Jaguars- January 14 | 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a much-anticipated match-up of two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Who will move on in the playoffs--the Jacksonville Jaguars or Los Angeles Chargers?

Best quarterback picks, Chargers vs, Jaguars

Cash Games: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles (DraftKings $6.6K, FanDuel $7.8K)

Justin Herbert will have to be great if the Chargers are to be victorious on Saturday. Herbert has season accolades, and it is time he adds some playoff notoriety to his resume.

Tournaments: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $7.7K)

Trevor Lawrence will make his playoff debut following a 2nd season where he made great strides. Lawrence is more agile than he is given credit for and can threaten the Chargers via the air and on the ground.

Best running back picks, Chargers vs. Jaguars

Cash Games: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles (DraftKings $8.1K, FanDuel $9K)

Austin Ekeler is one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL. Austin Ekeler is one of the top pass-catchers out of the backfield and is a mismatch for most NFL defenses. With the Chargers down Mike Williams in this contest, look for Justin Herbert to lean on his veteran playmakers like Keenan Allen.

Tournament: Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Travis Etienne Jr. will have the opportunity to succeed in this one. The Chargers remain one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. The Jaguars would be wise to use Travis Etienne as a runner and receiver in this one.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Chargers vs. Jaguars

Cash Games: Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $8.4K)

Keenan Allen has been outstanding since returning from the Injured Reserve. Justin Herbert leans on the veteran receiver in the intermediate. Keenan Allen has been a PPR machine his entire career. Expect him to live up to that reputation on Wild Card weekend.

Tournament: Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $7.5K)

The Los Angeles Chargers are most vulnerable against the run. The Chargers defense has been one to target by a team committed to the running game. Oddly enough, their 1st round opponent is one of the few teams without a formidable running attack. Travis Etienne is more of a speedster, a change of pace back, not the north and south runner that threatens the Chargers. Look for the Jaguars to open up their offense in this one. Christian Kirk is a match-up problem in the slot, and the "Jags" have done a great job of moving Kirk around the formation to scheme him open. Christian Kirk is a sensational Tournament play in a game that should skew high-scoring.

