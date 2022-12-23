Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Falcons vs. Ravens- December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Atlanta Falcons travel to Charm City to face the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons want to know what they have in rookie QB Desmond Ridder, while the Baltimore Ravens battle for the AFC North title.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $5.3K, FanDuel $6.7K)

Tyler Huntley has not looked great in the last few games, but we have seen Huntley's fantasy upside in years gone. The Atlanta Falcons can rekindle some of that upside in this one.

Tournaments: Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Desmond Ridder looked a bit shaky in his debut last week. The Falcons hope to beat the Baltimore Ravens and know that Ridder must perform better.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $5.8K, FanDuel $7K)

J.K. Dobbins has reclaimed the top spot for the Baltimore Ravens backfield. The Ravens should be able to establish the run against a vulnerable Falcons defense. Things are looking up in DFS for J.K. Dobbins.

Tournament: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.2K)

Tyler Allgeier is getting the most volume that he has all season long. Even in a tough match-up against the Baltimore Ravens, the bruising rookie back is worth a look in Tournaments.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Mark Andrews has been a staple of the Baltimore Ravens offense since he arrived in Baltimore. Recently, things haven't gone well for the spectacular TE.

The Ravens' offense has had trouble getting anything going for over a month, and the transition at the QB position from Lamar Jackson to Tyler Huntley has been rough. I'm going to think optimistically and say the Ravens get it going against a beatable Atlanta Falcons.

Tournament: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Drake London has been impossible to trust for Fantasy and DFS purposes. The dynamite rookie receiver teased us early in the season with a high-end skill set.

Unfortunately for Drake London, the Atlanta Falcons have shown little interest in throwing the ball with any volume, and with the switch to a rookie QB under center in Desmond Ridder, they are not going to change course.

I don't see the Atlanta Falcons finding much success on the ground against a Baltimore Ravens defense, which means they will have to throw the ball more often than they prefer. If the passing volume increases, so do the odds of Drake London performing for your DFS lineup.

Poll : 0 votes