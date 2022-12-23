Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Lions vs. Panthers - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Detroit Lions travel to face the Carolina Panthers in a game ripe with playoff implications. Yes, you read that correctly.

Detroit is making a legitimate run at a playoff spot, and Carolina remains in striking distance of the NFC South crown.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $7K)

Jared Goff has been playing well down the stretch but draws a Panthers' defense that is playing better than expected.

Tournaments: Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers (DraftKings $5.1K, FanDuel $6.7K)

Sam Darnold draws the best match-up you could think of. If the Panthers have to keep up with the Lions, Sam Darnold may give us a Christmas miracle, a ceiling performance.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $6.8K)

I'm rolling with D'Andre Swift this week. Admittedly, I have reservations about firing Swift up in DFS lineups due to the lack of volume he receives.

I am changing my tune because Jamaal Williams was limited last week, and the volume discrepancy isn't much anymore. D'Andre Swift is the far more explosive back, and the Lions may need his speed against a tough Panthers defense.

Tournament: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers (DraftKings $5.3K, FanDuel $6.1K)

D'Onta Foreman leads the Panthers' backfield. Foreman is not an exciting play, but in Fantasy Football and DFS--volume is king.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions (DraftKings $7.8K, FanDuel $8.4K)

The Detroit Lions are playing well and are making a legitimate run at a playoff spot. Dan Campbell has these Lions fired up. The top pass-catcher on the team remains Amon-Ra St. Brown.

With Jameson Williams and DJ Chark threatening the defense vertically, Amon-Ra St. Brown should dominate targets in the intermediate and underneath area. We have not seen the ceiling performance from Amon-Ra recently, but this week could be it.

Tournament: DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Playing DJ Moore in DFS has been a roller coaster ride of emotions. When I recommend him, DJ Moore does little. When I fade him, he has been productive.

I've probably lost more money on DJ Moore than any other player in the NFL, and yet, here we are again. The Panthers draw the Detroit Lions, the worst team in the NFL, defending the Fantasy WR position.

Sam Darnold has provided some stability under center, and Moore remains the one-plus pass-catching option for Carolina. Buckle up--it's going to be a bumpy ride, but play DJ Moore this week in tournaments!

