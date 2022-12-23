Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Seahawks vs. Chiefs- December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Seattle Seahawks try to keep their post-season hopes alive as they travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. Kansas City are in a dogfight for the #1 seed in the AFC, so expect some fireworks in this one.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $8.4K, FanDuel $9.2K)

You play Patrick Mahomes in all DFS formats. The end.

Tournaments: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $5.8K, FanDuel $7.6K)

Geno Smith and the Seahawks are likely chasing in this one. Smith has been a bit more erratic lately but will have plenty of opportunities to score fantasy points in this one.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $6.4K, FanDuel $6.9K)

Kenneth Walker III has to be tremendous on Saturday for the Seahawks to have any chance against the vaunted offense of the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker, when healthy, has looked like one of the most talented runners in the NFL. Expect an early run-heavy approach for Seattle, but as Kansas City begin to pile on the points, expect more passes to the Seattle backfield. Ideally, those passes go to Kenneth Walker III and NOT another Seattle back.

Tournament: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $6.7K)

Isiah Pacheco remains the lead runner for the Chiefs. Admittedly, Jerick McKinnon has been sensational lately as a runner and receiver, so his role isn't going away. Pacheco should remain the favorite for early-down duties in a game where the Chiefs should control.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $8K, FanDuel $8.6K)

Travis Kelce is the Chalk play at the WR/TE position weekly. Kelce hasn't had a ceiling performance in a few weeks, but his involvement and how necessary he is for the Chiefs' offense to function on all cylinders makes him a mandatory Cash game play weekly.

Tournament: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $7.1K, FanDuel $8K)

DK Metcalf's partner-in-crime, Tyler Lockett, will miss this game with an injured finger. Metcalf was already the target leader for the Seahawks, but I would expect to see a few more passes headed his way on Saturday. Expect a high-scoring affair between Seattle and Kansas City.

I don't know how the Seahawks' defense, which has been struggling, will limit the Chiefs' offense. If Seattle have to play from behind, as I expect, they will have to give with an up-tempo, pass-heavy approach, which would also benefit DK Metcalf. In summary, DK Metcalf is one of my favorite plays for the weekend, regardless of position.

