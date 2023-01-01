The San Francisco 49ers travel to the City that never sleeps to face their former Bay Area rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The San Francisco 49ers have post-season plans that could get them 49ers to the Super Bowl.

The Las Vegas Raiders may be moving on from QB Derek Carr.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $7K)

Brock Purdy has been great since he took over as the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy gets the ball into the hands of his playmakers.

Tournaments: Jarrett Stidham, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $4.1K, FanDuel $6.1K)

Who knows what to expect from Jarrett Stidham in this one? I'd be lying if I said I did.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings $9K, FanDuel $9.5K)

Christian McCaffrey should destroy the Raiders' defense. C-Mac is the chalk play in this match-up.

Tournament: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $7.4K, FanDuel $8.5K)

With a change at the QB position, the smartest thing for the Raiders to do is to run the ball with Josh Jacobs relentlessly. Josh Jacobs has been the bell cow for the Raiders' offense all season. Against a ferocious 49ers defense, many DFS players will flee Jacobs in this one. My guess is this is the lowest ownership that Jacobs has seen in weeks. Take advantage in tournament play.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $7.4K)

George Kittle has been phenomenal the last two weeks. We wondered how the 49ers' offense would look without Deebo Samuel. The answer has been more George Kittle. The dynamic TE has gotten open down the seam, and new QB Brock Purdy connects with the dynamic TE. Keep rolling George Kittle out in your DFS Cash Game lineups until he burns you.

Tournament: Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings $8.5K, FanDuel $8.5K)

What a role reversal for Davante Adams!

Adams was the surest thing in DFS for quite some time. We knew that he was to be the most targeted option in the passing game and that he would be highly productive with those targets.

In the last few weeks, we have had to forget everything that we previously knew, as not only is Adams not being targeted with the same frequency, but teams are taking him out of the game plan altogether.

Combine that with a surprise change at the QB position, and many DFS players will fade Davante Adams. If there's ever been a 'buy low' opportunity for him, this is the time.

