Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Broncos vs. Rams - December 25 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The season is winding down for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. These teams were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders coming into 2022.

Which team can build something to build upon as we head into 2023?

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Baker Mayfield, QB, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $5.3K, FanDuel $K)

Baker Mayfield was not good on Monday Night Football. Now the Rams draw a Broncos' defense, tremendous against the pass. And Baker is our recommendation for Cash games? Tells you just how bad Russell Wilson has been.

Tournaments: Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $K)

No one will want to play Russell Wilson in his first game back from a concussion when he has been horrendous for most of the 2022 season. If the Broncos' offense can put it together against a fading Rams defense, you could gain all the leverage against the tournament field.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $K)

The Cam Akers resurgence is not something we saw coming. I thought there was a higher likelihood the Rams would release Akers than to return to see meaningful minutes. Oddly enough, his backfield mate Darrell Henderson was released, and Akers is the leader in the Rams' backfield once again.

Tournament: Latavius Murray, RB, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $K)

Aaron Donald will miss this contest and potentially the rest of the season. That is a sigh of relief for the Broncos' offensive linemen. Denver may be able to establish the run in this one, and if they are, Latavius Murray will be the leader of the Broncos' rushing attack.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $K)

None of the Broncos' pass-catchers have lived up to their billing in 2022. The Broncos offense has been a complete disaster from start to finish.

Even with Courtland Sutton returning this week, my money would be on WR Jerry Jeudy providing the most consistency on this team, even if it is marginal.

Tournament: Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings $4.1K, FanDuel $K)

The Denver Broncos defense is tremendous against the WR position, and the Rams don't have many weapons on the outside. The Rams will have to throw the ball during this game. My best guess of a pass-catcher who can overperform is Tyler Higbee.

Higbee has had an up-and-down season in Los Angeles but has seen high-end snaps. Tyler Higbee found the end zone last week and will likely have to do so again to make it worth it this week, but with many DFS players fading this game entirely, Higbee is worth a look to differentiate your lineup in the tournament field.

