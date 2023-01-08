Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Chargers vs. Broncos- January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos. If the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, then the Los Angeles Chargers will be locked into the #5 seed and will have nothing to play for, making much of the DFS advice for the Chargers a moot point.

Best quarterback picks, Chargers vs. Broncos

Cash Games: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles (DraftKings $6.8K, FanDuel $7.5K)

Justin Herbert or Russell Wilson? An amateur can make this call.

Tournaments: Russell Wilson, RB, Denver (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.9K)

Russell Wilson has been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season. There's no sugarcoating that fact. Wilson has picked it up lately and has provided a spark with his legs. There's a chance.

Best running back picks, Chargers vs. Broncos

Cash Games: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles (DraftKings $8.9K, FanDuel $9.4K)

Austin Ekeler has been one of the most dominant players during the 2022 regular season. Austin Ekeler is a prolific runner and receiver out of the backfield and a match-up nightmare for the opposition.

Tournament: Latavius Murray, RB, Denver (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.4K)

The Chargers' run defense has been and continues to be one of the worst in the NFL. The Denver Broncos don't have much firepower on offense. Their only chance of hanging in this game is to run the ball with Latavius Murray and keep the Chargers' explosive offense off the field.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Chargers vs. Broncos

Cash Games: Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles (DraftKings $6.9K, FanDuel $7.5K)

Keenan Allen is a PPR machine. The Chargers' offense was not the same without the veteran receiver. Since his return, Keenan Allen has picked right back up where he left off, and the Chargers' offense has been more efficient than at any other point in the 2022 season. In formats that reward points for receptions, Keenan Allen is an outstanding Cash gameplay in PPR formats.

Tournament: Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles (DraftKings $6.6K, FanDuel $7.4K)

Mike Williams' game has a boom-or-bust nature. No one has ever doubted the talent of the explosive, vertical threat for the Los Angeles Chargers. It only takes a few plays to see that Mike Williams is a talent. Unfortunately, for Mike Williams, there are several safer receiving options for the Chargers and QB Justin Herbert to throw. Keenan Allen is a route-running savant, and even in his thirties, is separating from the defense at will. Let's not forget the pass-catching abilities of RB Austin Ekeler. Williams is third in the pecking order in targets, and his targets are deeper, which carries more variance. This type of volatility and upside make Mike Williams an ideal tournament play.

