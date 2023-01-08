Best NFL DFS Picks Today: Cowboys vs. Commanders - Week 18 | January 8 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

Familiar foes meet in D.C. as the Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Commanders. The Commanders' season ends Sunday while the Cowboys head for the NFL playoffs.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $6.6K, FanDuel $7.5K)

The veteran signal-caller of one of the top offenses in the NFL, or a rookie making his 1st start in the NFL? Prescott is the easy call here for Cash game purposes, as the Cowboys use this game as a tune-up for the playoffs. Keep in mind, the Cowboys still have an outside shot at the #1 seed.

Tournaments: Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $6K)

Sam Howell faces one of the best defenses in the NFL in his 1st career start. Few DFS players will start Howell, providing you with a leverage opportunity.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $6.3K, FanDuel $7.6K)

Ezekiel Elliott gets the Cash game designation because his role in the Cowboys' offense is more secure than Pollard's, and we know that Zeke will receive the goal-line work for the Cowboys. The Cowboys could romp against a Commander's defense with nothing to play.

Tournament: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $8K)

Tony Pollard was held last week due to a thigh injury and should be as close to 100% as expected heading into this one. Pollard makes a great tournament option, given how much upside he possesses and how DFS players may fade him a bit more than usual, given the uncertainty of the situation.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $8.2K, FanDuel $8.2K)

CeeDee Lamb is the Chalk play for Cash games. Lamb has been remarkable down the stretch taking his game to a new level. The Cowboys' offensive coaching staff is doing a great job moving the top receiver around the formation to cause mismatches. CeeCee Lamb is taking advantage and is performing as an every-week WR1 for DFS purposes.

Tournament: Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders (DraftKings $4.5K, FanDuel $5.9K)

Jahan Dotson has been great every time he has a chance to perform. Dotson has garnered more targets than veteran receivers such as Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. With a new QB under center in rookie Sam Howell, it remains uncertain what weapons he prefers to throw. My gut tells me that the rookies likely spent time together through training camp and have some chemistry heading into Week 18.

Poll : 0 votes