The beaten-down Denver Broncos travel to Charm City to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens can turn their season around while the Broncos search for answers.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $7.8K, FanDuel $8.2K)

Even against a ferocious Broncos' defense, Lamar Jackson is the easy chalk play in this match-up. Jackson should boost his ceiling by using his legs in this one.

Tournaments: Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos (Draftkings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Everyone has given up on Russell Wilson. Do you blame them? Wilson has been arguably the biggest disappointment in fantasy football this year.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.7K)

The Baltimore Ravens' run game has missed Gus Edwards. We have seen the Ravens go right back to Gus Edwards once he returns to the lineup, and this week should be no different.

Tournament: Latavius Murray, RB, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $5.3K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Latavius Murray is the leader of the Broncos' backfield. Many DFS players may flee for the hills at the thought of playing the Broncos' run game against a stout Ravens' front seven, but if Murray can find the end zone with his volume, he is well worth the listed price tag.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens ($6.6K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Mark Andrews has been the only reliable pass-catching option for the Ravens. Last week was Andrews' first week back from injury. Expect him to be more involved in the offensive game plan against the Broncos. If there is one weakness to the Broncos' pass defense, it is down the seam, where Andrews rules!

Tournament: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $7.2K)

No one wants to play Courtland Sutton in DFS. Why would you? The Broncos' veteran receiver has been a fantasy disappointment all season long. Russell Wilson has looked lost at the QB position, dragging down all the skilled players around him.

The Broncos have had no explosive plays to speak of. Not exactly an endorsement for Courtland Sutton. This recommendation is a game theory decision. We have seen the Baltimore Ravens secondary beaten by the pass, and with no one in the DFS streets on Sutton, if he hits this week, you gain all the leverage against the field.

Poll : 0 votes