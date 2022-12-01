The Baltimore Ravens suffered a shocking 28-27 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Ravens led by seven at the two-minute warning but proceeded to give up a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final two minutes of regulation time.

Baltimore could have escaped with a win after Lamar Jackson and the offense set up a 67-yard field goal attempt for Justin Tucker. But the kicker's attempt fell short of the goalposts in the endzone, handing the Jaguars their biggest scalp of the season.

It also marked the fourth time the Ravens had lost this season after giving up a big lead.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith appeared on Sportskeeda's BallFather podcast alongside host Reggie Roberts and expressed his concern about the Ravens' inability to hold on to leads.

He said:

"The Ravens defense did not look good at all on that last drive. I'm telling you, they couldn't get a stop against a dead-average Jaguars offense. They're starting to improve, but they're dead average. They're not the Chiefs. They're not the Vikings. The coverage in the secondary was super, super conservative. It was like they were playing against a rookie quarterback."

In Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore led by 14 entering the fourth quarter but lost by four points. In Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, they built a 20-3 lead but ended up losing 24-20. In Week 6 against the New York Giants, Lamar Jackson and the offense helped their side construct a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. But two touchdowns from the Giants gave them a four-point win.

Baltimore Ravens in AFC North dogfight

Baltimore is now tied with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North standings. The race for the division title will go down to the wire, but Mike Smith explained why the Ravens should be fine.

"The Ravens, though, I still think they're in the driver's seat because they've only got one game against a team with the winning record. And that is the Bengals. And by the way, they play the Bengals in Week 18."

Watch the entire podcast episode below:

Without their implosions, the Ravens could've been 11-0 this season. But they now find themselves in a tough race for the division title. If they manage to stop blowing leads, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens could add another division title to their collection. If they don't, they will be on the road for a playoff game, an unflattering prospect.

