Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Dolphins vs. Patriots- January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Miami Dolphins travel to Foxboro to take on their AFC East rival, the New England Patriots. This battle carries plenty of playoff implications. Who will be victorious?

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.1K)

Teddy Bridgewater has an opportunity to surprise with the weapons around him. The Dolphins won't stop being aggressive, so Teddy Bridgewater is in play.

Tournaments: Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.4K)

If the Patriots get away from the run game and have to throw the ball to keep up with the Dolphins' offense, Mac Jones would make for an ideal tournament play.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (DraftKings $6.8K, FanDuel $7K)

Rhamondre Stevenson is the chalk play at the RB position. The Miami Dolphins use a running back-by-committee approach, which limits the upside for both backs. Stevenson has been a revelation all season long, and if the Patriots have a shot at this one, Rhamondre Stevenson should be the workhorse again.

Tournament: Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6K)

Jeff Wilson Jr. receives the lion's share of running back touches when he is healthy. Raheem Mostert can provide a spark, but he is not the consistent runner that the Dolphins lean on. Jeff Wilson Jr. is the play if you consider a Dolphins' back in DFS.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $8.9K, FanDuel $9K)

Tyreek Hill has been the featured receiver for the Dolphins in 2022. Hill has been astonishing in every way in his first season at South Beach. The New England Patriots are notorious for taking away a team's top offensive weapon. I don't know if the Patriots can neutralize a unique player like Tyreek Hill. Hill will remain the Cash gameplay for the week.

Tournament: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $7.5K, FanDuel $7.7K)

Jaylen Waddle has been terrific throughout the 2022 season, but you have to wonder how things will look with Teddy Bridgewater under center and against the New England Patriots' defense. Tyreek Hill has been more of a priority for the Miami Dolphins coaching staff and will likely continue to see the most volume.

Being a big-play threat, Jaylen Waddle is sometimes reliant on that big play, and if it does not come, then his overall value dips significantly. Jaylen Waddle has a bit more volatility than does teammate Tyreek Hill. Waddle is more of a tournament play this week.

