Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Jets vs. Seahawks- January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The New York Jets travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of two teams hanging by a playoff thread. The team that loses this game sees their playoff hopes evaporate.

Best Quarterback picks

Cash Games: Mike White, QB, New York Jets (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $7K)

Mike White elevates the entire New York Jets offense. Mike White is the tide that lifts all boats for the New York Jets.

Tournaments: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $5.1K)

Geno Smith has struggled down the stretch. The Jets are not the defense to turn things around. If DFS players are concerned with the Jets' defense, Geno Smith will have low ownership in a sneaky high-scoring opportunity.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Zonovan Knight, RB, New York Jets (DraftKings $5.1K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Zonovan Knight is the leader of the Jets backfield. Knight brings a physicality to the Jets' offense that was missing. The Seattle defense must respect the Jets' passing game with Mike White under center, opening up additional running lanes for Knight.

Tournament: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $6.2K, FanDuel $6.7K)

Kenneth Walker III has been one of the best running backs in the season's 2nd half. Walker has battled injuries but continues as the bell cow for Seattle. The way to beat the Jets is to establish the run. Walker III may be a bit under the radar this week.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $7.3K)

Garrett Wilson has been sensational for the New York Jets, and the most impressive thing is that Wilson has performed well no matter who is under center. The New York Jets are moving back to Mike White under center, which should boost the DFS ceiling of Wilson.

The Seahawks are also one of the worst teams in the league against the Fantasy WR position. Expect a strong performance from Garrett Wilson in this one.

Tournament: DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings $6.9K, FanDuel $7.6K)

DK Metcalf has been the top receiving option for the Seattle Seahawks all season long. Tyler Lockett is questionable heading into this one, but even if the veteran speedster can go, DK Metcalf should remain the primary pass-catcher in this one.

The tough part for DFS players is Sauce Gardner should be on DK Metcalf all game long. Gardner has been a game-changer for the Jets, earning his 1st Pro Bowl nod during his rookie season.

The Seahawks should move Metcalf around the offensive formation enough to avoid Sauce Gardner at times, keeping Metcalf's ceiling high and his ownership manageable.

