Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers- January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Detroit Lions travel to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in a match-up that could determine the final playoff berth in the NFC. If Green Bay wins, they are in the playoffs. If Detroit wins, they would also need a Seattle loss to advance to the playoffs.

Best quarterback picks, Lions vs. Packers

Cash Games: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $16K)

Aaron Rodgers and the rest of Green Bay's squad are on a roll. The Packers' passing game should have a field day against the Detroit Lions' secondary, one of the most exploitable match-ups.

Tournaments: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $15K)

Jared Goff has played tremendously at home, but struggled on the road. A prime-time game at Lambeau Field may not be in Goff's favor, but if he can change the narrative, he will pay off for your DFS tournament.

Best running back picks, Lions vs. Packers

Cash Games: Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $12.5K)

The only way to defeat Green Bay's defense is to run the ball at them relentlessly. Green Bay's secondary is playing exceedingly well, but their front seven remains vulnerable to the run. The Lions want to play smash-mouth football if the defense allows it. Look for Jamaal Williams to see a healthy workload in this one.

Tournament: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $13.5K)

Aaron Jones has struggled recently, leading many to question if Jones is healthy. Recent reports suggest that Jones has looked great during practice. In a game where a playoff berth is on the line, expect Aaron Rodgers to lean on his primary playmakers, one of which being Aaron Jones.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Lions vs. Packers

Cash Games: Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $11K)

Christian Watson has to be the Cash game play in this one, as the rookie receiver has quickly developed chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers. The Lions are one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. Christian Watson should find plenty of opportunities for big plays in this one.

Tournament: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit (DraftKings $K, FanDuel $14K)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been the go-to receiver for the Detroit Lions for over a year. Amon-Ra is traditionally a Cash game specialist, given his certainty in the Lions' offense. During the Packers/Vikings game last week, the Packers' secondary swarmed Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to one of the worst performances of his young career. If Jaire Alexander and company come to play this week, like they did last week, the Lions' passing game could be in trouble. The DFS community is savvy and will likely fade Amon-Ra more than usual, giving bettors a chance to gain some leverage on the tournament field.

