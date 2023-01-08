Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Panthers vs. Saints- January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Carolina Panthers travel to the Bayou to face the New Orleans Saints. The game would have been much more intense were there any playoff ramifications. Alas, both Carolina and New Orleans will end their season on Sunday.

Best quarterback picks, Panthers vs. Saints

Cash Games: Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina (DraftKings $5.3K, FanDuel $6.8K)

Sam Darnold has been a revelation for Carolina. Darnold has played much better down the stretch, giving himself a shot to start next season.

Tournaments: Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Andy Dalton took over the starting QB job for the Saints in Week Two and never looked back. Dalton played well, given the circumstances around him.

Best running back picks, Panthers vs. Saints

Cash Games: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (DraftKings $6.6K, FanDuel $7.1K)

The 2022 season was tumultuous for Alvin Kamara, and the versatile back may face an NFL suspension next season, given an off-the-field incident. The Saints are playing to the final bell; expect the Saints to get Alvin Kamara involved as a runner and receiver in this one.

Tournament: D'Onta Foreman (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.5K)

D'Onta Foreman has become the primary ball carrier for Carolina. Foreman has stated his desire to return to the team. The Saints are most vulnerable against the run; expect the Panthers to involve Foreman early and often.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Panthers vs. Saints

Cash Games: DJ Moore, WR, Carolina (DraftKings $6.1K, FanDuel $7.3K)

DJ Moore has shown a connection with QB Sam Darnold and has played significantly better down the stretch than he did for the vast majority of his 2022 season. DJ Moore may draw Marcus Lattimore, but the Panthers have been creative enough recently to move their primary playmaker around the formation to find match-ups they like. DJ Moore is the primary beneficiary if the Panthers want to open up the offense and get a better evaluation on QB Sam Darnold.

Tournament: Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans (DraftKings $6.2K, FanDuel $6.7K)

The New Orleans Saints have a few other options for Andy Dalton to throw. Chris Olave has been outstanding every time he has gotten a chance. Carolina doesn't have anything to play for. Olave will likely see a disinterested secondary and backups. Since the Saints traded their 2023 1st round pick, they are more motivated to win this game than Carolina. This should be a measuring stick game for many of the younger players to get a jumpstart on the 2023 season. Chris Olave is the primary young player on the team. Expect Olave to have a featured role on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes