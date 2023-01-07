Panthers vs Saints: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks for NFL Games Today - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints will face off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday afternoon in an NFC South Week 18 matchup.

Carolina is third in the division with a 6-10 record and are coming off a 30-24 road loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

New Orleans is second in the NFC South with a 7-9 record and are riding a three-game winning streak after coming off a 20-10 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Match Details

Fixture: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Date & Time: Sunday, December 8, 2022, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Panthers +3 (+100) +150 Over 41.5 (-110) Saints -3 (-120) -175 Under 41.5 (-110)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Best Picks

Carolina has shown a bit of a fight lately and are not the pushovers that they were for a decent amount of the regular season. Andy Dalton is under center for the Saints' offense and has thrown three touchdown passes in his last five games. They are not going to get many passing touchdowns here. It feels like the sportsbooks are asking for way too much scoring here from New Orleans to end the season as players are trying to escape this game in good health. All in all, take less than three total touchdowns to be scored by the Saints.

New Orleans Saints Under 2.5 Total Touchdowns (-145)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Prediction

The New Orleans Saints are the better team in this matchup and should be able to prove that here. When looking at the defensive side of the football in the last three games, Carolina has given up 25.7 points per game while the Saints have allowed an outstanding 12.7 points per game in that stretch. New Orleans is not going to allow themselves to be swept in the season series as Carolina won 22-14 back in Week 3. All in all, lay the field goal and take the New Orleans Saints in this game.

Prediction: New Orleans Saints -3 (-120)

