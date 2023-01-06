Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Patriots vs. Bills - January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The New England Patriots travel to Orchard Park to face AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Patriots need a win to secure a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

The Bills need a win to remain in contention for the #1 seed in the AFC.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $8.4K, FanDuel $8.8K)

Josh Allen is the weekly Cash game play, no matter the competition. The Bills' offense is high-octane, and Allen represents a ceiling that few players can obtain.

Tournaments: Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Mac Jones has struggled down the stretch, and he has plenty of those in the DFS community who have given up on him. Expect Jones to be low-owned this week, which could make him an appealing play in a game where he should be chasing.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (DraftKings $6.7K, FanDuel $6.6K)

The only chance the New England Patriots have against the Buffalo Bills is to run the ball relentlessly and successfully to keep the Bills offense off the field.

Rhamondre Stevenson has been the Patriots' lead back for several months and has paid off as a receiver and goal-line workhorse. Expect more of a run-heavy approach on Sunday.

Tournament: Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $5.8K, FanDuel $6.3K)

Devin Singletary shares the backfield with James Cook, but Singletary remains the preferred option for me. The Bills trust Singletary more as a ball carrier, particularly around the goal line.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $7.9K, FanDuel $8.4K)

Stefon Diggs is the weekly play in Cash games, given the type of targets he receives from Josh Allen and the Bills' offense. Diggs has not provided a ceiling outcome in a while, so he is overdue.

The Patriots are notorious for taking away what you want to do as an offense, but Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey and the Bills' coaching staff move Diggs around enough to avoid specific coverage.

Tournament: Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Gabe Davis is a weekly play in tournaments, given how varied his performances can be. He is not for the weak of heart, as he could put up a goose egg and leave you hanging.

Davis is also capable of eclipsing 100 yards receiving and multiple touchdowns on any given day. The Bills remain in the conversation for the top spot in the AFC and would like to earn the bye week. Expect them to go all out in this one.

