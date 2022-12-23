Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Texans vs. Titans- December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Tennessee Titans switch again at the QB position as Ryan Tannehill is injured, and electrifying rookie Malik Willis gets the nod under center again. The Titans need this game to stay in front of the charging Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. The Houston Texans played well last week and won't be the pushover many had expected.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Malik Willis, QB, Tennessee Titans (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $5.9K)

Malik Willis' rushing ability in a match-up against the worst run defense in the NFL makes him an intriguing play.

Tournaments: Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans (DraftKings $5.1K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Davis Mills played one of his best games of the year last week against the Chiefs. The Titans are 31st in the league against Fantasy Quarterbacks. Davis Mills offers a low-cost, high-upside play.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (DraftKings $8.6K, FanDuel $9.8K)

With Ryan Tannehill out for this game, expect Malik Willis under center. While Willis doesn't do much for the passing game, his rushing ability and how the defense must game plan for him takes one defender out of the box and allows for more running lanes for Derrick Henry.

The Titans know their bread-and-butter is running the ball with the big man. Expect Derrick Henry to touch the ball as many times.

Tournament: Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Houston Texans (DraftKings $4.4K, FanDuel $5.4K)

Dare Ogunbowale got most of the run with the first-team offense last week for the Houston Texans. We have arrived at that part of the season. The Titans' defense has not been good down the stretch, and crazier things have happened.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Chris Moore, WR, Houston Texans (DraftKings $4.7K, FanDuel $6.1K)

Chris Moore continues to perform weekly for the Houston Texans. Nico Collins will likely miss this contest, and the Texans have no running game to speak of with Dameon Pierce out for the remainder of the season. Chris Moore remains in play this week for Cash and Tournament Games.

Tournament: Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $6.5K)

Brandin Cooks is a bit of a wildcard pick here. Cooks has been out of the Texans' lineup recently with various injuries. Behind the scenes, we also know that the dynamic receiver was not very happy with the Houston organization as he expected to be dealt at the NFL Trade Deadline, and a deal never came to pass.

Expect Brandin Cooks to suit up and play in this one. Cooks doesn't want to tank his value on the open market. The Houston Texans' passing game was significantly better last week vs. Kansas City than it has been in recent weeks and draws a terrific match-up against the woeful Titans' secondary.

