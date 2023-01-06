Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Vikings vs. Bears - January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Chicago Bears in a battle of NFC North rivals. The Vikings remain in playoff mode, while the Bears have nothing to play for.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $6.5, FanDuel $7.7)

The opposition is Nate Peterman. Of course, we are choosing Kirk Cousins as the Cash game play.

Tournaments: Nate Peterman, QB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $)

No one will play Nate Peterman. If he somehow strings together an effort, you would gain all the leverage in the world in a tournament field.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $7.3K, FanDuel $8K)

Dalvin Cook has distanced himself from Alexander Mattison and is the prime ball carrier for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings could get up on the Bears and ice the victory on the ground, which would play directly into the hands of Dalvin Cook.

Tournament: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $6.5K, FanDuel $6.7K)

The Bears' only option in this game is to hand the ball to David Montgomery as much as possible and hope for the best.

With Nate Peterman under center, the threat of the run from the QB position will be null and void. Not many DFS players choose Montgomery. You can gain leverage on the field.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $9.1K, FanDuel $9K)

Justin Jefferson is the Chalk cash game play every week. The Vikings focus their passing attack around Jefferson. Head Coach Kevin O'Connell moves him around the formation, including in the slot and the backfield.

The Green Bay Packers were all over Jefferson last week, so expect a bounce-back performance from one of the league's top receivers.

Tournament: TJ Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $7.2K)

TJ Hockenson has been playing at a high level since he came over from the Detroit Lions. The Vikings desperately needed another playmaker over the middle of the field, and Hockenson has been better than advertised. We didn't see much from the Vikings' passing game last week.

The Packers' defense snuffed them out. The Vikings get an easier match-up this week as the Chicago Bears are in the running for the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and have zero motivation to put up a fight in this one. Expect a bounce-back week as the Vikings ramp up for the NFC playoffs.

