Best NFL DFS for Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Titans- December 29 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Dallas Cowboys face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Will the Cowboys dominate the action from start to finish, or can the Titans make it an entertaining contest?

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $15.9K, FanDuel $17.5K)

Dak Prescott is the chalk play in a match-up against an overmatched rookie in Malik Willis.

Tournaments: Malik Willis, QB, Tennessee Titans (DraftKings $12.9K, FanDuel $14K)

Can Malik Willis use his legs to keep this game close? Everyone will be on Dak Prescott, so this is an opportunity to shock the tournament field.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $13.2K, FanDuel $13K)

Keep an eye on the reports leading up to game time, but Tony Pollard may sit this game out with an injury. Pollard was supposed to practice earlier this week, but Wednesday came and went, and the Cowboys' electric back never practiced this week.

If Pollard is out, Ezekiel Elliott should receive ample opportunities in a prolific Cowboys' backfield.

Tournament: Hassan Haskins, RB, Tennessee Titans (DraftKings $4.5K, FanDuel $6K)

Reports have confirmed that Derrick Henry will not play in this one. Rookie Hassan Haskins has prepared to handle the workload for the Titans.

The Tennessee passing game is virtually non-existent, so expect Haskins to touch the ball 20+ times at a bottom-barrel price.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $17.1K, FanDuel $15K)

CeeDee Lamb has been spectacular down the stretch. The combination of talent and the Cowboys' coaching staff moving him around and scheming him open have connected.

Lamb is a nightmare match-up for a Titans team that doesn't have the talent in the back half of their defense. CeeDee Lamb has as high of a ceiling as any WR in Fantasy Football for Week 17.

Tournament: Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings $10.5K, FanDuel $9K)

Michael Gallup found the end zone last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. After the 1st half of the season, where Michael Gallup was not the same player we saw before his injury, it appears that he has made it back from injury and is now ready to provide fantasy upside every week.

Many DFS players will overlook Gallup in favor of CeeDee Lamb, Zeke, and others. Gallup deserves consideration in Tournament play in a game where the Cowboys' offense should be able to do whatever they want against a horrific Titans' secondary.

Poll : 0 votes