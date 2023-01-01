Best NFL Parlay Bets for Today - Colts vs. Giants (+478) - Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Indianapolis Colts will visit the New York Giants in a Week 17 matchup that will impact the NFC postseason race as well as the 2023 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis is 4-10-1 and are currently in line to receive the fifth pick in the NFL Draft. The Colts have lost five games in a row and have been eliminated from the postseason race.

New York is 8-6-1 and in sixth place in the NFC postseason race. While the Giants have won just one of their past six games after a 7-2 start, they can clinch a postseason spot with a victory.

Colts vs. Giants Match Details

Fixture: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1st, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

NFL Parlay Leg #1: New York Giants -5.5 (-110)

While the New York Giants have struggled over the past month and a half, they will face an Indianapolis Colts team that has arguably been the worst in the NFL over that span.

The Colts offense ranks 31st in scoring while their defense ranks 25th in scoring defense. Furthermore, Indianapolis will be without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and four-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

While the Colts will be playing for draft positioning, the Giants will be looking to clinch a postseason berth. While they can still make the postseason with a loss, New York would like to clinch on Sunday as they face the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.

Look for the Giants to win by at least six points as they clinch their first trip to the postseason since 2016.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants Under 38.5 Total Points (-108)

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to score all season as they rank just 31st in scoring and have averaged just 16.5 points per game. The New York Giants have been slightly better, averaging 20.7 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NFL. Look for both teams to continue their offensive struggles as they combine to score less than 39 points.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-160)

Saquon Barkley is having a great bounce-back season as he has scored double-digit touchdowns for the first time since his rookie season. Barkley has found the end zone in four of his past five games, including each of his past two games.

Facing an Indianapolis Colts team that has allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, which ranks 27th in the league, Barkley should be in line for a big game. Look for the New York Giants' running back to find the end zone for the 11th time this season.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +478

