Best NFL Parlay for Week 5: Damien Harris, Dalvin Cook, & Chris Godwin

NFL Anytime Touchdown Scorer Parlay: Look for these guys to find the endzone this week

During the NFL season, it's extremely fun to place a parlay and watch it play out throughout the day. This week, there are three matchups in particular that provide great value for a touchdown scorer parlay. If you want a great value parlay for this week's slate, you're in the right place!

Leg #1: Damien Harris TD

The New England Patriots will take on the Detroit Lions tomorrow, and the Lions defense has been terrible. The Lions have allowed running backs to torch them throughout the beginning of the NFL season, and the Patriots will try to do the same. New England will start third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, so Harris should see plenty of touches.

This season, Detroit has given up eight touchdowns to opposing backs, which is good for 2.00 per game. It's very possible that both Patriots running backs score, but we're going to play it safe with Damien Harris finding the endzone for the first leg of the parlay.

Leg #2: Dalvin Cook TD

For the last few seasons, Dalvin Cook has been one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Chicago Bears in a divisional matchup. In his career, Cook has played very well against Chicago, and this matchup is perfect for the running back to score his second touchdown of the season.

The game script points to Dalvin Cook getting plenty of opportunities, and he will be receiving the goalline workload. Minnesota should be able to move the ball pretty efficiently against this Bears defense, so Cook should have his fair share of chances to get into the end zone. We're going with one of the best backs in the NFL to find the end zone for the second leg.

Leg #3: Chris Godwin TD

After tearing his ACL late last season, Chris Godwin made a quick recovery to suit up for the first game of the season. In that game, Godwin came away with a minor hamstring injury that kept him out of action until last week. Godwin looked back to normal in last week's game against the Chiefs, so another week of preparation should have the receiver ready to go full speed.

Tom Brady has relied on Chris Godwin and Mike Evans as his two primary options since taking his talents to Tampa Bay. Together, these two are one of the best tandems in the NFL. This should be no different tomorrow, as Brady has had no problems with the Atlanta Falcons in his career, holding a perfect 10-0 record. Look for Brady to find his safety net in the end zone tomorrow. Chris Godwin is the last leg of this parlay.

Poll : 0 votes