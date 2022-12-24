Best NFL Parlays Today: Bills vs Bears (+750) - NFL Week 16 December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of parlays can be made for this Week 16 showdown between the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills. The Bills are the #1 seed in the AFC at 11-3, but they are tied record-wise with the Chiefs, so they'll need to keep rolling to maintain their place at the top. The Bears are rebuilding at 3-11, and they'll look to put an end to their seven-game slide while simultaneously trying to end the Bills' five-game winning streak. Below, we'll take you through the best same-game parlay to target, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears

Date & Time: Saturday, December 24, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

NFL Leg #1: Scoreless Quarter - Yes

The weather expected for today doesn't bode well for either offense, as it's projected to be around 10 degrees Fahrenheit with 24 MPH winds. As a result, it should be difficult to move the ball, so expect both teams to have trouble adjusting to these conditions throughout the entire game. Not only will throwing the ball be harder but field goals can't be taken for granted either. Expect little to no scoring overall, and look for at least one quarter to be scoreless.

NFL Leg #2: Devin Singletary 45+ Rushing Yards

Devin Singletary is currently averaging 48.9 rushing yards per game, and today's contest should be a battle on the ground. Singeltary averages 11.3 carries, but he's surpassed that mark in five of his past six games. Today, he should see well over 11 carries, which should help him get to 45 yards.

NFL Player Prop #3: Josh Allen Anytime TD Scorer

Josh Allen is one of the most mobile QBs in the league, and he's coming off a game where he had 77 rushing yards. Allen didn't record a rushing TD, but on the year, he has six, and today's weather conditions provide him with a great chance to add another. The Bills should go run-heavy today, and by the goal line, the 6'5", 237-pound Wyoming product should have several chances to run the ball in. There might not be a ton of scoring overall, but Allen has the ball in his hands a ton, so back him to run one in today in these awful conditions.

Total Parlay Odds: +750

