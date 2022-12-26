Best NFL Parlays Today: Chargers vs Colts (+820)- Week 16 - December 26 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday (December 26) at Lucas Oil Stadium in NFL Regular Season action.

The Chargers are currently the sixth seed in the AFC right now and can continue to get closer to locking into the playoffs for the first time with Justin Herbert under center. The Colts have been eliminated and are trying to figure things out going forward.

The best parlay for this specific matchup are listed below:

Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts

Date and Time: Monday, December 26; 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

PROP #1: Los Angeles Chargers -4 (-115 on DraftKings)

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to get closer to clinching a playoff spot while the Indianapolis Colts try to end the regular season and figure things out. It's got to the point where Nick Foles is getting the start for them as the third-string quarterback. This Colts team is also without running back Jonathan Taylor as he has been placed on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the year. The Chargers are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Colts, so go with the Los Angeles Chargers to win by more than four points.

PROP #2: Keenan Allen, Anytime TD (+140 on DraftKings)

Keenan Allen has not been able to find the end zone much this season, as he has two touchdown receptions in the year thus far. However, Allen has the ability to score against this Colts defense. Indianapolis has allowed 1.4 passing touchdowns per game so far this season, so Allen should have his name in the mix with Herbert looking in his direction in the red zone.

PROP #3: Cameron Dicker, Kicking Points - Over 7.5 (+105 on DraftKings)

Cameron Dicker has been doing well throughout the season as the Chargers are scoring points at a great level, whether it be finding the end zone or having Dicker kick a field goal. Looking at the last three games, he has added eight points per game. He is perfect inside 50 yards with 16-16 field goals this season, nailing all 16 of his extra points in his eight games with the Chargers and Eagles this season. Take the over as he has been an effective kicker throughout his first season and should do so once again here.

