Best NFL Parlays Today: Commanders vs. 49ers (+550) - NFL Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

This Christmas Eve, we've got a full schedule of NFL Football ready to watch. One of those games is between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

The season is winding down, meaning there are going to be fewer opportunities for NFL parlays as the season nears its end. Let's take a look at a worthwhile same-game parlay for this matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Race to 20 Points: San Francisco 49ers

Based on how San Francisco's defense has been playing lately, this bet could be renamed to "San Francisco 49ers to Score 20: Yes or No." They've held seven straight opponents to 17 or fewer points and they've scored at least 21 points in six of those games.

San Francisco averages 24.1 points per game, 10th in the NFL. The Washington offense is averaging under 20 points per game, and the Niners have the best scoring defense in the league. At -135 odds, this bet is solid as a single, let alone as part of a parlay.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Brock Purdy 2+ Passing Touchdowns

Washington has one of the league's sturdiest defenses, but when they allow scores, they're more likely to come through the air. They've only allowed eight touchdowns on the ground, tied for the fourth-fewest in the league, but they've allowed 20 touchdowns through the air.

Brock Purdy has thrown two touchdowns in all three of his starts so far, and he has plenty of dangerous receiving weapons to get the ball to even with Deebo Samuel injured.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Brock Purdy Under 219.5 Passing Yards

This may seem conflicting with the second leg, but it's not. Brock Purdy has yet to hit 220 passing yards in a game. San Francisco tends to play with the lead, which means more rushing. Even if the game is tight, Washington has allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards in the league this year.

Brock Purdy has been efficient, but San Francisco hasn't passed often enough for him to hit 220 passing yards, and this is a defensive front that can cause mayhem while he's trying to deliver passes.

Total Parlay Odds: +550

Poll : 0 votes