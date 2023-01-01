Best NFL Parlays Today: Dolphins vs. Patriots (+850) - NFL Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

What better way to ring in the New Year than a divisional matchup with playoff stakes? The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are set to battle again, with a lot more on the line.

The season is nearly over, so it's time to get into any NFL parlays while you still can. Let's look at a good one for this game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1, 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Gillette Stadium

NFL Parlay Leg #1: New England Patriots Over 19.5 Total Points

The Dolphins' defense struggled in December and has struggled on the road this season. Miami is allowing 31.5 points per game on the road, and every opponent has put up at least 23 points. In December, the Miami defense allowed an average of 28.5 points per game.

New England is averaging 21.0 points per game in their last five and 21.2 points per game this season. They aren't powerhouses offensively, but will probably be able to take advantage of a weak Dolphins defense.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Tyreek Hill Over 69.5 Receiving Yards

In the two games that Teddy Bridgewater had the majority of pass attempts, Tyreek Hill had a monster game. In the first game against the Bengals, Hill had 14 targets and brought in 10 of them for 160 yards. In the second game against the Vikings, Hill had 15 targets and caught 12 passes for 177 yards.

New England has a tough defense, but the Dolphins will probably utilize a lot of short and simple throws to try to kickstart the offense. Tyreek Hill, being one of the most explosive players in the NFL, should get plenty of opportunities to break free. He had 8 catches for 94 yards in the first matchup against the Patriots. Hill has only been held under 69 yards three times this season.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Under 40.5 Alternate Total Points

New England has played four divisional games this season, and the highest-scoring game featured 39 points. In December, only one Patriots game exceeded 40 points. The last four games in Foxborough have been below 41 points.

With Miami's offense missing a key piece, they should struggle to score, and the Patriots offense doesn't exceed 30 points very often. The first game between these teams was low-scoring, with the Dolphins walking away with a 20-7 win. I doubt this game exceeds 40 points.

Total Parlay Odds: +850

