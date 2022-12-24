Best NFL Parlays Today: Eagles vs Cowboys (+508)- Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday (December 24) at AT&T Stadium in NFL Regular Season action.

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a win here while the Cowboys are looking to keep their dreams of the NFC East crown and a home playoff game alive.

The best parlay for this specific matchup are listed below:

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24; 4:25 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

PROP #1: Ezekiel Elliott Over 59.5 Rushing Yards (-115 on DraftKings)

Ezekiel Elliott has the potential to be the difference maker in this game and has played very well in his career against Philadelphia. In 11 career games, he is averaging 95.6 rushing yards per game, including rushing for 81 yards earlier this season.

Philadelphia has struggled to defend the run too well this season as they are allowing 121.1 rushing yards per game so go with the over here as Elliott should be able to average 15 rushing yards per quarter.

PROP #2: A.J. Brown, Over 68.5 Receiving Yards (-115 on DraftKings)

Going with a receiving prop with Gardner Minshew starting for Philly is a little risky, but the talent that A.J. Brown has displayed should be enough here. Back in Week 6, Brown finished with five receptions on eight targets for 67 yards and has been doing a lot better since then.

Looking at his last three games, Brown is averaging an incredible 123.3 receiving yards and really get the ball thrown in his direction. Go with over here as this Dallas secondary is not going to have the manpower to limit Brown's receptions and yards.

PROP #3: Dak Prescott, Interceptions - Over 0.5 (-135 on DraftKings)

Now, this feels like they are asking for us to include this after Dak Prescott has led the NFL in interceptions since returning from his thumb injury with 10.

He has thrown for seven interceptions in his last four games and this Eagles defense has been doing extremely well. Philadelphia is leading the NFL with 15 interceptions on the defensive side of the field, so expect Prescott to make at least one mistake.

