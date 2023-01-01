Best NFL Parlays Today: Saints vs. Eagles (+600) - NFL Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

For the New Orleans Saints, this game is a lifeline on their slim yet existent postseason chances this season. For the Philadelphia Eagles, this game could wrap up the NFC East and a first-round bye in the playoffs this season. There's plenty at stake and of dominoes that will fall because of this game.

As one of the few games remaining in the NFL regular season, there won't be many more opportunities to create NFL parlays. Let's take a look at one for this game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1, 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Philadelphia Eagles Race to 20 Points

The Philadelphia Eagles have scored more than every NFL team this season, putting up 29.7 points per game. Even without Jalen Hurts last week, they managed to put up 34 against a top-10 scoring defense. Their defense is also stout, ranking 10th in points against per game.

The Saints have a solid defense, but their offense has barely been scratching 20 points during games lately. Over their past seven games, they've been held under 20 points five times.

The Eagles will almost certainly exceed 20 points, and the Saints probably won't at any point, so the Eagles should be able to reach 20 first.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Miles Sanders Over 84.5 Rushing Yards

Miles Sanders hasn't been as productive as usual the past two weeks, averaging only 3.3 yards per carry. Still, Sanders is averaging 5.0 per carry this year, and he got 21 carries last weekend with Jalen Hurts out, his second-highest workload of the season.

The Saints have a weak rush defense, allowing the 22nd most yards and yards per rush this season. With a similar workload, expect Sanders to get back on track and have a big game.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Alvin Kamara Over 59.5 Rushing Yards

In the six games that Alvin Kamara has had 15 or more carries, he's exceeded 60 yards. That includes both victories in their past two games. If the Saints want to win, running the ball and controlling the clock is a great path and one that can be exploited.

The Eagles allow 4.6 yards per rush, the 24th most in the NFL this season. They don't allow a lot of rushing yards because most teams play from behind, but with their offense shorthanded, the Saints will have more opportunities to get Kamara the ball on the ground. He should be fed, and the results will follow.

Total Parlay Odds: +600

