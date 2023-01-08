Best NFL Parlays Today: Vikings vs Bears (+550) - Week 18 | January 8 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, to play the Chicago Bears in the NFC North championship game during the last week of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Minnesota Vikings -7 (-110)

The Minnesota Vikings will hope to enter the postseason with much more confidence despite clinching their division with ease. The Vikings have struggled to cover the spread as favorites in their past contests, but this is a very frail Bears unit that they are facing and will look to cause maximum damage to this Chicago side.

The spread increased from six to seven points in favor of the Vikings, despite their most recent loss against the Packers. The drubbing suffered last week should definitely force the Vikings to step up and make the most of their weak opponents this week. The Bears are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games, and I don't see a way for them to contain the mighty offense of the Vikings. So, give it to the Vikings to cover the spread in this one.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Dalvin Cook to score a touchdown (-126)

Dalvin Cook has been prolific this year, and he has already scored eight touchdowns this season in 16 starts.

Cook has sustained a drought by not scoring a touchdown in the last two games, so he will be eager to make an impact on this one. Against a frail Bears defense, he will surely break the markers to score a touchdown today.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Total Points Under 42.5 (-110)

The Bears have hit the under in two of their last three contests, whereas the Vikings have been consistently hitting the over against units with a healthy winning percentage. Still, the struggling Bears' unit will be shorthanded on either side of the field, as star QB Justin Fields is out.

The total points should hit the under as the Vikings will blow past the Bears but will still keep them to a very low score since both teams know their fate and realize that no matter the input, the overall result of the season isn't impacting their places in the standings. Take the under here.

Poll : 0 votes