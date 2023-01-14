Best NFL Picks for Sunday: Bengals vs. Ravens- January 15 | 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens travel to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore and Cincinnati are familiar with each other, having split the pair this season and having played just last week. There is deja vu all over again for the Ravens and Bengals, but who will be victorious in the rubber match?

Best quarterback picks, Bengals vs. Ravens

Cash Games: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati (DraftKings $6.9K, FanDuel $8K)

Joe Burrow or whoever the Ravens trot out at QB? Joe Burrow is a lock for the Cash gameplay in this one.

Tournaments: Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.5K)

If it is Tyler Huntley, he will have to use his legs more to unveil his fantasy ceiling in this one.

Best running back picks, Bengals vs. Ravens

Cash Games: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati (DraftKings $6.8K, FanDuel $7.9K)

Joe Mixon has a workload that is rock-solid. The YPC won't be anything to write home about, but Mixon should be in line for a heavy workload on Sunday Night Football.

Tournament: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $6.6K)

If the Baltimore Ravens have a shot at upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals, their run game has to be dominant. The Ravens' offensive line has to maul the Bengals' defensive front seven, and J.K. Dobbins must show the explosiveness we have seen in spurts throughout 2022. Dobbins should touch the ball 20+ times and establish dominance in this one.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Bengals vs. Ravens

Cash Games: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati (DraftKings $8.1K, FanDuel 8.7K)

Ja'Marr Chase is the Cash game play every week. QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase have melded minds, and their chemistry on the field is unquestioned. Ja'Marr Chase should have no problems with a burnable Baltimore Ravens secondary. Expect Cincinnati to open up the passing game before salting the game away late with the running game. Expect Ja'Marr Chase to look sensational in this one.

Tournament: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel 6.8K)

Mark Andrews has been the focal point of the Baltimore Ravens' passing game for several seasons. Unfortunately, for Mark Andrews, the Ravens' passing game slid exponentially in 2022 and hit rock bottom. We remain unsure who will be under center for the Baltimore Ravens (as of Friday evening). We know who it won't be. We know that Lamar Jackson isn't walking through that door and is out. Mark Andrews had an excellent and consistent relationship with Lamar Jackson, but without the dynamic signal-caller under center, Mark Andrews becomes a risky proposition. Risky business is the name of the game in tournaments, and many DFS players may be scared off by Mark Andrews, leaving bettors an opportunity to swoop in and obtain value.

