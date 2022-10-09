Best NFL Player Props for Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are being offered for Sunday (October 9)'s NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

The two teams have had very similar seasons, as they find themselves 1-3 entering Week 5. The Patriots fought hard last week but lost 27-24 to the Green Bay Packers on the road. On Sunday, meanwhile, the Lions lost a thriller to the visiting Seattle Seahawks 48-45.

The Pats and Lions last met in 2018, which Detroit won 26-10, but now both teams' rosters look very different.

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions @ New England Patriots

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

NFL Player Prop #1: Hunter Henry Under 2.5 Receptions (-145)

Hunter Henry, who has had five solid seasons to start his career, has had a rough opening few weeks for New England. Through four games, he has just nine targets and five receptions.

He's also yet to surpass more than two catches in any game this year. Currently, seven Patriots players have logged more receptions than Henry, so it seems Henru has become an afterthought. As poor as the Lions defense is, expect Henry to stay under three receptions once again.

NFL Player Prop #2: Jamaal Williams Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Jamaal Williams had his best game of the season last week, and a lot of that had to do with starting running back D'Andre Swift's absence.

Swift is out once again, so Williams should see a lot of carries once again. He amassed 108 yards on the grounds against the Seahawks defense, and this week he'll take on the Pats' defense, which ranks in the bottom ten against the run.

On the year, he averages 69 rushing yards per game. Considering he was the backup in three of four games, he should be in a great position to get to 65 on Sunday.

NFL Player Prop #3: Damien Harris Over 9.5 Receiving Yards (-106)

Damien Harris has the luxury of playing the worst-ranked defense in the NFL. Harris doesn't see a lot of catches, but in the opening two games of the year, he has reached double-digit receiving yards.

He'll be playing a ton of snaps once again. Harris should be able to notch ten receving yards, as he's seeing over two targets per game and because the Lions tend to give up a ton of yards.

