Best NFL Player Props & Picks for NFL Week 5: Aaron Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, & Ja'Marr Chase

Another week of NFL football means there are plenty of player props to analyze. This week, there's going to be a focus on running backs with great matchups.

One key to look for when looking for player props to bet on is the matchup. When a player has a positive game script, it means they should be getting plenty of touches, which is always a good angle to attack.

Below, you will find three of the best player props for this week's NFL slate.

NFL Prop #1: Aaron Jones over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

For the second straight week, the NFL will host a game in London, England. This week's game will feature the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers.

This season, the Giants' defense has given up 119.0 rushing yards per game and 5.12 yards per carry to running backs this season. This is a great matchup for both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Out of the two Green Bay running backs, Jones is the more explosive back and has a chance to get over this line on one touch. The game script for Jones is very positive in this game, as the Packers should lead throughout much of the contest. We're taking Jones to go over his rushing line.

NFL Prop #2: Rhamondre Stevenson over 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The New England Patriots running backs have a great matchup with the Detroit Lions defense, which is one of the worst in the NFL.

They just gave up 180 rushing yards to the Seahawks running backs and are giving up 5.36 yards per carry this season, and Rhamondre Stevenson should be getting plenty of touches in this game.

Over the course of four weeks, Stevenson has seen his opportunities increase in every outing. Considering New England's third-string quarterback will start this game, the running backs will play a huge role. We're taking Rhamondre Stevenson to go over his line for rushing yards.

NFL Prop #3: Ja'Marr Chase over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Out of four games so far this season, Ja'Marr Chase has eclipsed this line in two of those games.

However, the Cincinnati Bengals receivers have an amazing matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, who are giving up the most yards in the NFL to opposing receivers. The chemistry between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase is second-to-none, as the two played together in college at LSU.

Look for Chase to take advantage of this matchup and get over this prop line pretty easily. It wouldn't be surprising to see Chase go for 100+ yards in this game. We're taking our chances on Chase's receiving prop on Sunday Night Football. Enjoy tomorrow's NFL action.

