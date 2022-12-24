Best NFL Player Props for Saturday: Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, December 24th, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL Regular Season action, and this game will have some playoff implications.

The Seattle Seahawks have been doing well, but are the first team out as they are the eighth-seed in the NFC while trying to fight for the WIld Card. The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to eclipse the Buffalo Bills for the number-one seed in the AFC and get the first seed.

The best player props for this specific matchup are listed below:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

PROP #1: Patrick Mahomes, Passing Yards - Over 292.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

Patrick Mahomes is the leader in the NFL MVP race for a reason and that is because he is one of the best throwers of the football in history. He has thrown for at least 300 passing yards in four of the last five games.

This Seattle defense allowed Brock Purdy to throw for 217 yards so expect Mahomes to put a number on this defense.

PROP #2: DK Metcalf, Receiving Yards - Over 75.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

DK Metcalf is going to need to step up as they are going to be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett for the remainder of the season. Kansas City's defense has been struggling as of late as they are allowing too many yards and keeping teams in the game.

In the last three games, Metcalf is averaging 84.3 receiving yards in that stretch as well. Go with the over in this game as Metcalf should get at least 80 receiving yards in this matchup.

PROP #3: Jerick McKinnon, Receptions - Under 3.5 (-155 on DraftKings)

Jerick McKinnon has seen a lot of targets over the last two weeks, but this game feels like rookie Isiah Pacheco will get the majority of the snaps instead of McKinnon and make things easier for the under here.

Kansas City has their wide receiver group healthy for this matchup, so expect Mahomes to push the ball down the field and not check the ball down to McKinnon too much.

