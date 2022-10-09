Best NFL Player Props for Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

A lot of player props are being offered for Sunday (October 9)'s NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans.

The Commanders have lost three games in a row entering Sunday and will look to turn things around against a gritty Titans team. The Titans are now 2-2 after starting 0-2.

Last week, they beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on the road. The AFC South division is wide open, and this is a very winnable game for the visitors. Below, we'll go through the best player props to target for this matchup.

Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

NFL Player Prop #1: Ryan Tannehill Under 0.5 Interceptions Thrown (-135)

Ryan Tannehill was a lot better with his decision-making last week, as he finished the game without an interception after throwing three total during Week 2 and Week 3.

On Sunday, he'll face a Commanders defense that has just one total interception all year. Washington hasn't put a ton of pressure on QBs either, and if the Titans are in control of this game early, they could elect to hand the ball off to Derrick Henry more and call more running plays.

Expect Tannehill to avoid an interception again on Sunday.

NFL Player Prop #2: Terry McLaurin Over 58.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Terry McLaurin and the Commanders' offense overall was shut down by an excellent Dallas Cowboys defense last week.

McLaurin should be able to bounce back on Sunday, though, facing a Titans defense that allows the fourth-most passing yards per game. Also, the Titans have allowed 58 or more receiving yards to an opposing wide receiver in their last three games, as well as 82% of their games last year.

Expect McLaurin, who averages 62.5 receiving yards, to get 59 against Tennessee.

NFL Player Prop #3: Curtis Samuel Over 4.5 Receptions (-108)

Curtis Samuel should also benefit from a weak Titans pass defense. He struggled last week by his standards, but on the NFL season, he still averages 9.3 targets per game and 6.5 receptions.

He has also recorded seven or more catches in every game except for one, so five is a very attainable total. Look for him to be featured quite often as the Commanders look to break out of their funk.

