Best NFL Player Props Today: Ravens vs Bengals - Wild Card Round - January 15 | NFL Playoffs

Plenty of player props are available for tonight's Wild Card Round matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Cincinnati won their last eight games to finish at 12-4 and win the AFC North. Baltimore struggled at the end of the year, but they were still able to clinch the #6 seed. Tonight, these AFC North rivals will battle it out in Cincinnati, where the winner will advance to the Divisional Round. Below, we'll highlight the best player props for this showdown, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

NFL Player Prop #1: J.K. Dobbins Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-103)

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has seen a lot more touches and totaled a lot more yards since QB Lamar Jackson got hurt. Dobbins, in the four games he's played without Jackson, averaged 99.3 rushing yards on 14.3 carries. While it might be difficult to maintain this many yards per carry, the fact that he's getting so many carries is a good sign. Dobbins has surpassed 60 yards on the ground in three of his past four contests, and the only time he didn't, he finished with 59. Expect him to be a big part of Baltimore's game plan tonight.

NFL Player Prop #2: Hayden Hurst Under 31.5 Receiving Yards (-128)

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati's tight end, had a decent season, but he doesn't see consistent targets. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combine for over 18 targets per game, making it difficult for Hurst to get involved. Excluding the Buffalo game, Hurst has tallied just 26 yards in his last two full games, and he should see have a quiet game tonight.

NFL Player Prop #3: Justin Tucker Over 5.5 Kicking Points (-131)

Justin Tucker has been one of the better kickers in the NFL for a while now, and he's usually pretty reliable. This season, Tucker averaged 8.4 kicking points per game, and recently the Ravens haven't been scoring many touchdowns. The veteran Tucker has made at least two field goals in each of his past three games, and he's finished with at least seven kicking points in all three.

