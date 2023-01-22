Best NFL Player Props Today: Bengals vs Bills

Plenty of player props are available for today's playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills finished as the #2 seed in the AFC after going 13-3, while the Bengals finished as the third seed at 12-4. Both teams won their respective divisions, with the Bills topping the AFC East and the Bengals winning the AFC North. Today we'll see a rematch of Week 17's postponed matchup up in Buffalo, and below we'll take you through the best player props for this matchup, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 3:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

NFL Player Prop #1: Hayden Hurst Over 3.5 Receptions (-118)

Bengals tight end Hurst had a solid year, and last week he played a key role in his team's win. Against Baltimore, Hurst finished with four catches on six targets, totaling 45 yards. Now, in Hurst's 14 games (including one playoff game), he's hit the over on his receptions prop nine times. A lot of attention will be on wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, which should open things up for Hurst. Expect the veteran to reach four receptions today, even against a tough Buffalo defense.

NFL Player Prop #2: Joe Burrow Under 26.5 Passing Completions (-119)

Quarterback Joe Burrow had a very productive third season in Cincinnati, and last week he delivered in the win over Baltimore. Today, he'll take on a good Buffalo pass defense, and while Burrow is very talented, he only averaged 24.5 passing completions per game this year. Looking at his performances in playoff games, he's only completed 27 passes once out of five career postseason games. Today, expect the Bills' defense to keep him under 27 completions in Buffalo.

NFL Player Prop #3: Tee Higgins Under 65.5 Receiving Yards (-119)

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins eclipsed 1,000 yards for the second time in his three-year career, and he's a big part of the Bengals' offense. Higgins has been quiet in recent games, though, as last week, he finished with only 37 yards on six targets and four receptions. Now, he's been held to 37 yards or fewer in four of his past five games. Expect him to at least stay under 66 yards, even if he does have a better game this week.

Poll : 0 votes