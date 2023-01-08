Best NFL Player Props Today: Browns vs Steelers - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are many different player props to choose from for this AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. The 8-8 Steelers need to win today, and they need some help to get into the playoffs. The Browns are 7-9 and out of playoff contention, but they'll still play for pride on the road. Below, we'll highlight the best player props for this game, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NFL Player Prop #1: Deshaun Watson Under 211.5 Passing Yards (-118)

Deshaun Watson has played in just five games this year, and while he's very talented, he hasn't meshed well with the rest of the offense. On the year, he averages only 174.4 passing yards per game, and he's only totaled 170 yards or more once out of his five starts. The Steelers have a mediocre pass defense, but they play a lot better at home. Expect Watson to stay under for this prop once again to close out the season.

NFL Player Prop #2: Najee Harris Over 71.5 Rushing Yards (+100)

Najee Harris has been a workhorse out of the Steelers' backfield, and he comes into this game averaging 83.3 rushing yards over his last three. While he's had some quiet performances this season. Not only does Cleveland have a poor run defense, but they also have allowed over 71 rushing yards to an opposing running back in each of their past three games. On the year, they allow 142 rushing yards on average in road games, so expect Harris to run all over Cleveland today.

NFL Player Prop #3: George Pickens Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-119)

George Pickens has had a solid rookie year and enters this contest averaging 45.6 receiving yards per game. Pickens doesn't see many targets, but over his last four games, he's averaging up at 54.3 yards. The Browns' secondary is pretty good, but Pickens was targeted seven times the last time he faced Cleveland. In that game, he reeled in only three catches but finished with 39 yards. Today, expect the rookie wide receiver to get to 38 yards in the season finale.

