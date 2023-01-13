Best NFL Player Props Today: Chargers vs. Jaguars - January 14 - Super Wild Card Weekend | 2022 NFL Postseason

The NFL Playoffs are finally here and the second game of the weekend features the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chargers vs. Jaguars Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14, 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

NFL Player Prop #1: Justin Herbert Over 37.5 Passing Attempts (-125)

The Chargers' offense is almost certainly going to operate through the arm of Justin Herbert. The Jaguars have a great run defense, and the Chargers have an awful rushing offense. Los Angeles' rushing game was nonexistent in the Week 3 meeting between the teams.

Justin Herbert attempted 45 passes in that game, and the Chargers had the second-most pass attempts in the NFL this season. He has exceeded 37.5 passing attempts in 11 games this season and averaged 41.1 per game. Unless something strange happens, Herbert should be slinging the ball a ton.

NFL Player Prop #2: Travis Etienne Over 76.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The Jaguars' rushing defense is exceptional, and so is their running game. Across from them tonight will be the rushing defense that has allowed the most yards per carry this season.

Travis Etienne wasn't the lead back in the first game against the Chargers, but James Robinson was, and he had a monster of a game. Robinson finished with 17 rushes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Etienne took over the lead role a few weeks later and finished with seven games with at least 80 rushing yards afterward. Three of those performances came in the final four weeks of the season.

Expect Etienne to replicate Robinson's success in the Jaguars' Week 3 victory.

NFL Player Prop #3: Keenan Allen Over 81.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The Chargers like to throw the ball, and with fellow pass catcher Mike Williams out, that means Keenan Allen will be tasked with doing more tonight. That shouldn't be a problem for one of the NFL's best receivers. In his final six games, Keenan Allen exceeded 85 yards in five of them. Injuries severely hampered him this season, but he finished the year healthy and productive. He didn't play in Week 3, but Joshua Palmer led the Chargers with 99 receiving yards that day. Keenan Allen should have a similar performance tonight.

