Best NFL Player Props Today: Bears vs Lions - January 1 - NFL Week 17 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are being offered for this NFL Week 17 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. These NFC rivals have had rough seasons overall, but for Detroit, they've had a resurgent second half. The Lions are 7-8 following last week's loss, but prior to that, they had won six of seven. Now, they have an outside shot of sneaking into the playoffs via a wildcard spot, but they'll need to beat the three-win Bears on Sunday. Below, we'll highlight the best player props courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

NFL Player Prop #1: Jared Goff Over 277.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Jared Goff has been excellent these past few weeks, and he'll need to show up on Sunday to help keep his team's postseason hopes alive. Goff is averaging 319.3 passing yards over his past four games, and he'll be matched up with a subpar Bears defense. The Bears really struggle against the run, but this should help keep some Lions' drives alive. Goff has beaten the over for passing yards in four of his previous five games, and he should be productive again at home.

NFL Player Prop #2: DJ Chark Jr. Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

DJ Chark Jr. is coming off his best game of the year, where he tallied 108 receiving yards on four catches versus the Panthers last week. Now, Chark Jr. has surpassed 94 or more yards in three of his previous four games and should be able to have success against this Bears' secondary. Expect the LSU product to build off his great game against Carolina at home today versus Chicago.

NFL Player Prop #3: Amon-Ra St. Brown Under 7.5 Receptions (-130)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has had a great year for Detroit, but eight catches are a lot to ask for. In each of his previous three games, the Lions wideout has been held to under eight receptions each time, and if Detroit has a sizeable lead in the second half, expect them to run the ball more often. As good as St. Brown is, he has averaged just 6.6 catches per game since Week 2, so look for him to stay under eight catches once again.

