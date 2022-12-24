Best NFL Player Props Today: Commanders vs. 49ers - December 24 - Week 16 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There's a special Christmas Eve Saturday NFL slate today, and that means more opportunities to bet on the NFL. One of the most intriguing matchups is between old NFC foes in the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams are jockeying for postseason positions, so will be sure to bring their best. Let's see which players are the best to bet on, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Player Prop #1: Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer (-150)

Christian McCaffrey came over to the 49ers via trade, and they've gone 7-1 since then. In his limited time with the 49ers this season, he's scored seven touchdowns, including four in the last three games.

With Deebo Samuel still out, they will depend on his ability to make plays and find the endzone even more than usual. He should score for them again.

NFL Player Prop #2: Taylor Heinicke Over 189.5 Passing Yards (-105)

Taylor Heinecke is averaging 221.6 passing yards per game this season in eight starts. He's exceeded 190 passing yards in six of his eight games too. The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the league, but that's largely because their rush defense is the best in the league.

Their pass defense is strong too, but they are usually winning games, so teams pass more and rack up yards. Washington's passing attack isn't the greatest, but they'll probably be forced to throw more than usual, and they have some nice weapons on the outside that can make plays.

NFL Player Prop #3: Terry McLaurin Over 4.5 Receptions (-130)

In that same vein, more passing means more opportunities for Washington's top receiver to catch passes. In the eight games since Taylor Heinicke took over under center, Terry McLaurin has caught 46 passes, on 67 targets, an average of 5.8 catches per game on 8.4 targets.

For comparison, he only caught 22 passes over the first six games of the season. McLaurin has caught more than four passes in six of the eight games played with Heinicke, and he caught four in both of the games that he wouldn't have exceeded 4.5 receptions. They have a great connection, and I'd be shocked if he wasn't a big part of Washington's game plan again today.

Poll : 0 votes